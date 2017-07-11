You are here: Home / Entertainment / Top Ten DVD List for July 11, 2017

Top Ten DVD List for July 11, 2017

July 10, 2017 By

 

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for July 11, 2017 

DVD Releases, Top Ten, This Week, Kam Williams, movies, The Fate of the Furious

                   

The Fate of the Furious [8th Installment of High-Octane Franchise]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06Y3KS6S9/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Songwriter [Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071VSD8Z6/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Underground: Season Two [Underground Railroad Epic]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN//B072L69KC7/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Diana: Queen of Hearts [Lady Diana Retrospective]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071ZC6PY/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Lost City of Z [Adaptation of Fact-Based Best Seller]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071YLQH65/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Rake: Series 2 [Law and Disorder]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XW8RDBS/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Species [Collector’s Edition]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06Y3KS3G5/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Masterpiece: Prime Suspect [Tennison]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XBP7992/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Smurfs: The Lost Village [Adventure in the Forbidden Forest]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06Y2M7YY9/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Beast [Soviet Afghan War Saga]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0725PJD71/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Honorable Mention

Gardens of Stone [Vietnam War Classic Re-Release]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071Z7MBTL/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

King Solomon’s Mines [Patrick Swayze Miniseries]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071ZSTFPC/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Dragon Wars: D-War [An Ancient Evil Awakens]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B072BWBWPB/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

London Heist [Brit Revenge Thriller]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B07259QLZP/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20R

Spark: A Space Tail [Fearless Monkey Animated Adventure]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0716S2XQG/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Caillou: Things That Go! [From Planes and Trains to Boats and Cars]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06WVJ7T5X/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Tunnel: Sabotage [Season 2]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01N703WAA/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Masterpiece: My Mother and Other Strangers [Irish Tale of Forbidden Love

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06Y1YFNTD/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

 

 Source:  Baret News

Please follow and like us:
Filed Under: Entertainment Tagged With: , , , , ,