Top Ten DVD List for July 25, 2017

Ned Rig System

In an age of copycat baits and fad techniques, it’s increasingly rare for a new fishing lure that truly helps anglers catch more fish to burst onto the scene. But over the last two years, that is exactly what has happened as fishermen nationwide have started adopting the ‘Ned Rig’ system and watched their catch rates soar. And best of all, the Ned Rig is not only extremely effective, but also very simple, inexpensive, and easy to use, making it ideal for everyone from beginners to the most ardent tournament anglers

