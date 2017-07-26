You are here: Home / Entertainment / Top Ten DVD List for July 25, 2017

Top Ten DVD List for July 25, 2017

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for July 25, 2017
 

Girls: The Final Season [Lena Dunham & Company’s Swan Song]

Art and Heart [The World of Isaiah Sheffer]

The Final Master [Action-Packed Martial Arts Saga]

I, Olga Hepnarova [Bittersweet Biopic about Bullied Lesbian]

Weekend in Havana [Exploring Cuba’s Stories and Streets]

Black Butterfly [Multi-Layered Serial Killer Whodunit]

Ghost in the Shell [Special F/X-Driven Action Thriller]

Unforgettable [Hell Hath No Fury Like a Woman Scorned]

Gifted [Child Prodigy Custody Battle]

Mickey and the Roadster Racers [Minnie’s Happy Helpers]

