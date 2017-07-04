You are here: Home / Entertainment / Top Ten DVD List for July 4, 2017

Top Ten DVD List for July 4, 2017

July 4, 2017

 

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for July 4, 2017 

 

Homicide: Life on the Streets [The Complete Series]

Zookeeper’s Wife [Holocaust Heroine Biopic]

Vincent-N-Roxxy [Rebel Meets Drifter Road Thriller]

Bitcoin Heist [Crypto-Currency Crime Caper]

The Tonight Show [Featuring Steve Martin, Robin Williams and Eddie Murphy]

Food: Delicious Science [Chemical Investigation of Our Diet]

Smithsonian: Mummies Alive [Autopsies of Ancient Civilizations]

The Evil in Us [Idyllic Island Vacation Ruined by Cannibals]

Song to Song [Love and Betrayal in Austin, Texas]

Frontline: The Fish on My Plate [Marine Life Sustainability] 

 Source:  Baret News

