This Week’s DVD Releases
by Kam Williams
Top Ten DVD List for June 27, 2017
The Lodger [Alfred Hitchcock Silent Film]
Trespass [25th Anniversary Collector’s Edition]
Money [Heist Gone Bad Crime Thriller]
Striking Out: Series 1 [Irish Legal Drama]
Power Rangers [Adaptation of High-Octane TV Series]
Midsomer Murders [Series 19, Part 1]
Dirty Dancing [TV Remake of 1987 Classic]
Chips [Adaptation of Classic TV Series]
Grey Lady [Nantucket Murder Mystery]
Bunnicula: Night of the Vegetable [20 Episodes from Season 1]
Honorable Mention
The Story of China [with Michael Wood]
Last Days of Solitary [PBS Frontline]
Tomcat [Gay Relationship Shaken by Violence]
As Good as You [Grieving Lesbian Lands in Love Triangle]
The Similars [Harrowing Mexican Horror Flick]
Admiral [17th C. Dutch Swashbuckler]
Paradox [Time-Travel Suspense Thriller]
Kill Ratio [Eastern European Revenge Thriller]
Sun Choke [Female Mental Health Drama]
Crossing Point [American Tourist Kidnapped in Baja]
Source: Baret News