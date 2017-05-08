This Week’s DVD Releases
by Kam Williams
Top Ten DVD List for May 2, 2017
I Am Not Your Negro https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06W9FR1G3/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
The Salesman
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XRGPHM3/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Tunnel
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06VVTSK8S/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Saturday Night Fever: Director’s Cut [40th Anniversary Edition]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN//B06XDCTSPM/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Maiko: Dancing Child
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06WVBC2JR/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
The Free Man
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN//B06X9SY6Q5/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Secrets of the Dead: Leonardo, the Man Who Saved Science
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06VVVC2TN/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
A Matter of Time
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06WGPKNKR/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Counting for Thunder
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06X1BTLG5/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
MindGamers
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XSM53ZH/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Honorable Mention
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01NA01A4C/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Rugrats: Season One
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XDG186D/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Rugrats: Season Two
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XD7DVZ6/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
The Shadow Effect
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01MV3HAG7/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
A Dog’s Purpose
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01N37D6XC/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
The Comedian
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XGJP64Q/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Nature: Yosemite
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01NAYQL85/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Wild Weather
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01MY6JF74/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Smithsonian – Air Warriors: Season One
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01MRO1P6C/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Rings
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01MTF2WGZ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Source: Baret News