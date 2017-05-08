You are here: Home / Entertainment / Top Ten DVD List for May 2, 2017

Top Ten DVD List for May 2, 2017

May 1, 2017 By

 

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for May 2, 2017

This Week’s DVD Releases, Kam Williams, Top Ten DVD List, 05/02/2017

 

I Am Not Your Negro https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06W9FR1G3/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Salesman

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XRGPHM3/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Tunnel

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06VVTSK8S/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Saturday Night Fever: Director’s Cut [40th Anniversary Edition]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN//B06XDCTSPM/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Maiko: Dancing Child

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06WVBC2JR/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Free Man

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN//B06X9SY6Q5/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Secrets of the Dead: Leonardo, the Man Who Saved Science

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06VVVC2TN/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

A Matter of Time

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06WGPKNKR/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Counting for Thunder

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06X1BTLG5/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

MindGamers

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XSM53ZH/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Honorable Mention

The Resurrection of Gavin Stone

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01NA01A4C/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Rugrats: Season One

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XDG186D/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Rugrats: Season Two

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XD7DVZ6/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Shadow Effect

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01MV3HAG7/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

A Dog’s Purpose

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01N37D6XC/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Comedian

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XGJP64Q/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Nature: Yosemite

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01NAYQL85/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Wild Weather

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01MY6JF74/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Smithsonian – Air Warriors: Season One

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01MRO1P6C/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Rings

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01MTF2WGZ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

 

Source:  Baret News

Filed Under: Entertainment Tagged With: , , ,