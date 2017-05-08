By

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for May 2, 2017

I Am Not Your Negro https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06W9FR1G3/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Salesman

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XRGPHM3/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Tunnel

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06VVTSK8S/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Saturday Night Fever: Director’s Cut [40th Anniversary Edition]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN//B06XDCTSPM/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Maiko: Dancing Child

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06WVBC2JR/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Free Man

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN//B06X9SY6Q5/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Secrets of the Dead: Leonardo, the Man Who Saved Science

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06VVVC2TN/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

A Matter of Time

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06WGPKNKR/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Counting for Thunder

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06X1BTLG5/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

MindGamers

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XSM53ZH/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Honorable Mention

The Resurrection of Gavin Stone

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01NA01A4C/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Rugrats: Season One

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XDG186D/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Rugrats: Season Two

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XD7DVZ6/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Shadow Effect

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01MV3HAG7/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

A Dog’s Purpose

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01N37D6XC/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Comedian

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XGJP64Q/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Nature: Yosemite

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01NAYQL85/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Wild Weather

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01MY6JF74/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Smithsonian – Air Warriors: Season One

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01MRO1P6C/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Rings

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01MTF2WGZ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Source: Baret News