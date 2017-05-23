You are here: Home / Entertainment / Top Ten DVD List for May 23, 2017

May 22, 2017 By

 

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Get Out               

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06WW76HBM/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Shake the Dust

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XRJ27W5/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

My Life as a Zucchini

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06WRTFKRY/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

All Governments Lie

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XFHKFYF/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Enless Summer: Director’s Special Edition

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B003NAQ71A/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Injecting Aluminum

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XD1LBMM/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Gauguin: Maker of Myth

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XS2DS7N/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Unlocking the Cage

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XSG3LF2/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Shaquille O’Neal All-Star Comedy Jam: Live from Sin City

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XKJL4S4/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Henri Rousseau: Jungles in Paris

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XS27C3W/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Honorable Mention

On Any Sunday: Re-Mastered Director’s Special Edition

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B000S88JTS/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Future of Work and Death

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XFLZ2FB/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Welcome to the Loud House: Season 1, Volume 1

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XNTYY64/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Outsiders: Season Two

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01MRBK70B/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Peel: The Peru Project

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B000GY729C/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Duck Dynasty: The Final Season

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071H7X859/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Great Wall

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06WGLLYNQ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Rock Dog

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06ZZWYL1P/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Max 2: White House Hero

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06XL1GNMP/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Masterpiece: Dark Angel

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01N2VODGM/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Smithsonian: Air Warriors [Season 2]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01N78S405/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

David Holt’s State of Music: Season 2

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06X976B6R/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Special Blood

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071YTMJNB/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Peg + Cat Save the World

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B01N4139CY/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Source:  Baret News

