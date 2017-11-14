This Week’s DVD Releases
by Kam Williams
Top Ten DVD List for November 14, 2017
The Philadelphia Story [The Criterion Collection]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074R56JR6/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Patti Cakes [White Female Rapper Takes Shot at Stardom]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B075S9P7JW/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Afterimage [A Film by Andrzej Wajda]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0757CW98C/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Atomic Blonde [Charlize Theron as MI6’s Most Lethal Assasin]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0743QPS8L/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Wind River [Danger Comes with the Territory]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B075F9PX8T/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You [Movie + 3 Songs]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B075F9ZH2K/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Romy Schneider: The Sissy Collection [Newly Restored]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B075DS85TB/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express [2010 PBS-TV Adaptation]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074WJTFVJ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
The Paul Naschy Collection II [Collectible 5-Disc Set]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074JRXNJF/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Rake: Series 4 [Law and Disorder]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B07472FFL6/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Honorable Mention
The Best of Agatha Christie: Volume 1 [Death on the Nile / Five Little Pigs / And Then There Were None]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074WRTP1G/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
The Best of Agatha Christie: Volume [The Witness for the Prosecution / Three Act Tragedy / Hallowe’en Party]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074WTZC5C/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Albert: A Small Tree with a Big Dream [An Original Holiday Movie]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0752FPYTM/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
The Nut Job 2 [Nutty by Nature]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074PFVZW1/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Source: BaretNewsWire.com