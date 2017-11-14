By

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for November 14, 2017

The Philadelphia Story [The Criterion Collection]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074R56JR6/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Patti Cakes [White Female Rapper Takes Shot at Stardom]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B075S9P7JW/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Afterimage [A Film by Andrzej Wajda]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0757CW98C/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Atomic Blonde [Charlize Theron as MI6’s Most Lethal Assasin]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0743QPS8L/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Wind River [Danger Comes with the Territory]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B075F9PX8T/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You [Movie + 3 Songs]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B075F9ZH2K/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Romy Schneider: The Sissy Collection [Newly Restored]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B075DS85TB/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express [2010 PBS-TV Adaptation]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074WJTFVJ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Paul Naschy Collection II [Collectible 5-Disc Set]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074JRXNJF/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Rake: Series 4 [Law and Disorder]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B07472FFL6/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Honorable Mention

The Best of Agatha Christie: Volume 1 [Death on the Nile / Five Little Pigs / And Then There Were None]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074WRTP1G/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Best of Agatha Christie: Volume [The Witness for the Prosecution / Three Act Tragedy / Hallowe’en Party]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074WTZC5C/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Albert: A Small Tree with a Big Dream [An Original Holiday Movie]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0752FPYTM/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Nut Job 2 [Nutty by Nature]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074PFVZW1/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Source: BaretNewsWire.com