Top Ten DVD List for November 21, 2017       

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Bob Hope: The Ultimate Movie Collection [21 Classic Comedies]

Holiday Inn [75th Anniversary Edition]

Time to Die [Arturo Ripstein’s Landmark Mexican Western]

The Hitman’s Bodyguard [An Unlikely-Buddies Action Thriller]

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets [Luc Besson Sci-Fi Thriller]

Crown Heights [Justice Delayed Docudrama]

Birth of the Dragon [Bruce Lee Biopic]

The Villainess [An Endless Vengeance Begins]

The Fall [Complete Collection] 

Jonah: The Musical [Sight & Sound Theatres]

Honorable Mention

Saving Christmas [What If Santa Claus Came to Town… and Stayed?]

High School Lover [He Wanted True Love for His Daughter. She Found Danger]

Source:  BaretNewsWire.com

 

