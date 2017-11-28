Top Ten DVD List for November 28, 2017           

November 27, 2017 By
 
This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for November 28, 2017

 

Harmonium [Explosive Family Drama from Director Koji Fukada]

Logan Lucky [See How the Other Half Steals]

Heartworn Highways Revisited [Every Generation Has Its Outlaws]

Mario Lanza: The Best of Everything [Special Edition]

Candy Apple [An Eclectic Father-Son Saga]

Rememory [We Are Nothing More than the Memories We Keep]

Woodshock [Hypnotic Thriller Starring Kirsten Dunst]

Honorable Mention

Rosenwald: The Remarkable Story of a Jewish Partnership with African-American Communities [An Aviva Kempner Film]

