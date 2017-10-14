By

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for October 10, 2017

Baby Driver [Edgar Wright’s Music-Driven Action Masterpiece]

Planes, Trains & Automobiles [John Hughes Comedy Classic]

Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland [The King of Pop’s Final Years]

Orson Welles’ Othello [The Citerion Collection]

The Hunchback of Notre Dame [Evil Is in the Eye of the Beholder]

The Beguiled [Sofia Coppola’s Remake of Clint Eastwood Classic]

Murdoch Mysteries [Once upon a Murdoch Christmas]

Vikings: Season 4, Volume 2 [Battles, Treachery and Power Grabs]

Spongebob Squarepants: The Complete 9th Season [Over 20 Episodes]

The House [If You Can’t Beat the House, Be the House]

Honorable Mention

Wish Upon: Unrated Director’s Cut [Be Careful What You Wish For]

Wild Kratts: Wild Winter Creatures! [4 Snowy Adventures]

Source: BaretNewsWire