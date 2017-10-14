This Week’s DVD Releases
by Kam Williams
Top Ten DVD List for October 10, 2017
Baby Driver [Edgar Wright’s Music-Driven Action Masterpiece]
Planes, Trains & Automobiles [John Hughes Comedy Classic]
Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland [The King of Pop’s Final Years]
Orson Welles’ Othello [The Citerion Collection]
The Hunchback of Notre Dame [Evil Is in the Eye of the Beholder]
The Beguiled [Sofia Coppola’s Remake of Clint Eastwood Classic]
Murdoch Mysteries [Once upon a Murdoch Christmas]
Vikings: Season 4, Volume 2 [Battles, Treachery and Power Grabs]
Spongebob Squarepants: The Complete 9th Season [Over 20 Episodes]
The House [If You Can’t Beat the House, Be the House]
Honorable Mention
Wish Upon: Unrated Director’s Cut [Be Careful What You Wish For]
Wild Kratts: Wild Winter Creatures! [4 Snowy Adventures]
