By

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for October 17, 2017

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0741W7LZ5/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Ernie Kovacs: Take a Good Look [The Definitive Collection]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B073LJPF1T/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Lady Macbeth [Hitchcockian Tale of Love and Betrayal]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B07526LWD4/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Moka [Based on the Best Seller by Tatiana De Rosnay]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074ZX8ZZX/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Miracle on 34th Street [70th Anniversary Edition]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B075498GH2/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Vice Versa [A Comedy about Acting Your Age]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074JS65TF/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Pilgrimage [The Road to Salvation Is Paved in Blood]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B073V7SGQ2/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Gospel of Luke [Word for Word Unedited]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074JWSFDF/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Honorable Mention

Marcella: Season 1 [Detective, Witness, Suspect]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B073LP58FD/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Red Christmas [The Only Thing under the Tree Is Terror]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B073FFSJ8T/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Man with a Camera [The Complete Series]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074JS9HRZ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Ancient Aliens: Season 10, Volume 1 [2 Disc Collection]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074JS9HY8/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Harts of the West [The Complete Series]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074JV6Y1B/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Five People You Meet in Heaven [based on the NY Times Best Seller]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0006ZXJ3O/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Real Story: Saving Private Ryan [Insights from War Historians]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074BNG13P/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Justice [Revenge Has a New Name]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B075G4K1GK/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

God of War [Pirates and Pillaging in 16th Century China]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B073ZWT5SP/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Farewell Ferris Wheel [Mexican Carnival Portrait]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074ZMZJ24/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Mary Reilly [A Battle between Good and Evil Has Many Victims… And One Witness]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074JP6F3R/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Shopkins World Vacation [Once You Shop… You Can’t Stop]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074ZGV84Y/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

SAS Rogue Warriors [The Story of an Extraordinary Fighting Force]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074ZX95CL/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Wes Craven’s Summer of Fear [AKA Stranger in Our House]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B071FSP8JL/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Axolotl Overkill [A Berlin Bildungsroman]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B076156C29/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Escape Room [Will You Survive?]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074JS3LKD/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Source: BaretNewsWire.com