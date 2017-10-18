This Week’s DVD Releases
by Kam Williams
Top Ten DVD List for October 17, 2017
Ernie Kovacs: Take a Good Look [The Definitive Collection]
Lady Macbeth [Hitchcockian Tale of Love and Betrayal]
Moka [Based on the Best Seller by Tatiana De Rosnay]
Miracle on 34th Street [70th Anniversary Edition]
Vice Versa [A Comedy about Acting Your Age]
Pilgrimage [The Road to Salvation Is Paved in Blood]
The Gospel of Luke [Word for Word Unedited]
Honorable Mention
Marcella: Season 1 [Detective, Witness, Suspect]
Red Christmas [The Only Thing under the Tree Is Terror]
Man with a Camera [The Complete Series]
Ancient Aliens: Season 10, Volume 1 [2 Disc Collection]
Harts of the West [The Complete Series]
The Five People You Meet in Heaven [based on the NY Times Best Seller]
The Real Story: Saving Private Ryan [Insights from War Historians]
Justice [Revenge Has a New Name]
God of War [Pirates and Pillaging in 16th Century China]
Farewell Ferris Wheel [Mexican Carnival Portrait]
Mary Reilly [A Battle between Good and Evil Has Many Victims… And One Witness]
Shopkins World Vacation [Once You Shop… You Can’t Stop]
SAS Rogue Warriors [The Story of an Extraordinary Fighting Force]
Wes Craven’s Summer of Fear [AKA Stranger in Our House]
Axolotl Overkill [A Berlin Bildungsroman]
Escape Room [Will You Survive?]
Source: BaretNewsWire.com