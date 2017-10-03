Top Ten DVD List for October 3, 2017   

Night of the Living Dead [50th Anniversary Edition of George Romero’s Classic]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074JQKX2X/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Vincent Price Collection [5 Frightening Features]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074JS9HRY/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Purgation [10 Horror Film Collection]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074JQ6JWH/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Death Grip [10 Action Movies]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074JP6F3Q/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Ornithologist [Portuguese Tale of Survival]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0721V9GR5/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Cult of Chucky [7th Installment of the Horror Doll Franchise]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B073H3DBHB/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Best of the Carol Burnett Show [50th Anniversary Edition]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B075R1L89G/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

A Ghost Story [It’s All about Time]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0746XNZJM/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Wizard of Lies [Bernie Madoff Biopic]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B073VCLDY6/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Legend of Bruce Lee: Volume 3 [Martial Arts Legend Biopic]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B073LWR94Q/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Honorable Mention

Timeless: Season 1 [Protect the Past. Save the Future.]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0747W5SC9/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

1944 [War Takes No Prisoners]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B07378DLXN/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Loch Ness: Series 1 [A Village Drowned in Secrets]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B073LC6GNX/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Game Changer [Shanghai Gangster Saga]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B073LWM6BC/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Book of Henry [Behind Closed Doors Drama]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B073GQZQ92/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Woman on Fire [NYFD’s 1st Openly Transgender Firefighter Biopic]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B07615JH8X/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Friar Alessandro [The Voice from Assisi]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B072BMQVQ8/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Farthest [Voyager in Space]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B073LH2P6Q/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

The Real Story [Pirates of the Caribbean]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B073L8Y7GR/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

Frontline: Hunting the Nightmare Bacteria [Rise of Resistant Super Bugs]

https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0749M9YHY/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20

 

