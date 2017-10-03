This Week’s DVD Releases
by Kam Williams
Top Ten DVD List for October 3, 2017
Night of the Living Dead [50th Anniversary Edition of George Romero’s Classic]
Vincent Price Collection [5 Frightening Features]
The Purgation [10 Horror Film Collection]
Death Grip [10 Action Movies]
The Ornithologist [Portuguese Tale of Survival]
The Cult of Chucky [7th Installment of the Horror Doll Franchise]
The Best of the Carol Burnett Show [50th Anniversary Edition]
A Ghost Story [It’s All about Time]
The Wizard of Lies [Bernie Madoff Biopic]
Legend of Bruce Lee: Volume 3 [Martial Arts Legend Biopic]
Honorable Mention
Timeless: Season 1 [Protect the Past. Save the Future.]
1944 [War Takes No Prisoners]
Loch Ness: Series 1 [A Village Drowned in Secrets]
The Game Changer [Shanghai Gangster Saga]
The Book of Henry [Behind Closed Doors Drama]
Woman on Fire [NYFD’s 1st Openly Transgender Firefighter Biopic]
Friar Alessandro [The Voice from Assisi]
The Farthest [Voyager in Space]
The Real Story [Pirates of the Caribbean]
Frontline: Hunting the Nightmare Bacteria [Rise of Resistant Super Bugs]
