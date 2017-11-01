This Week’s DVD Releases
by Kam Williams
Top Ten DVD List for October 31, 2017
Dawn of the Dead [Collector’s Edition]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B073LH2P6S/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
I Called Him Morgan [Jazz Great Biopic]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B07616S9Q7/ref%3Dnosim/thslfofire-20
Land of the Dead [Collector’s Edition]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B073LC6GL2/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Halo [The Complete Video Collection]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B073L91FT5//ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Humans 2.0 [Reboot. Recharge. Rebel.]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B06WWP5X32/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Kidnap [Halle Berry Revenge-Fueled Vigilante Thriller]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074JKTF57/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
The Dark Tower [Stephen King Sci-Fi Saga]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B0746Z6Q6R/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
The Good Catholic [What Is Your Passion?]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074BPZBQR/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Evil in the Time of Heroes [Zombies in Ancient Greece]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074JWSFDP/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Honorable Mention
American Masters: Edgar Allan Poe [Buried Alive]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B073LBYDKJ/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Super Why! Sleeping Beauty [And Other Fairytale Adventures]
https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B074QH56X7/ref%3dnosim/thslfofire-20
Source: BaretNewsWire.com