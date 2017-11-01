Top Ten DVD List for October 31, 2017

This Week’s DVD Releases

by Kam Williams

Top Ten DVD List for October 31, 2017

 

Dawn of the Dead [Collector’s Edition]

I Called Him Morgan [Jazz Great Biopic]

Land of the Dead [Collector’s Edition]

Halo [The Complete Video Collection]

Humans 2.0 [Reboot. Recharge. Rebel.]

Kidnap [Halle Berry Revenge-Fueled Vigilante Thriller]

The Dark Tower [Stephen King Sci-Fi Saga]

The Good Catholic [What Is Your Passion?]

Evil in the Time of Heroes [Zombies in Ancient Greece]

Honorable Mention

American Masters: Edgar Allan Poe [Buried Alive]

Super Why! Sleeping Beauty [And Other Fairytale Adventures]

