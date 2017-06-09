By

Try These Tips for Snook

By Craig Lamb

Acrobatic leaps. Long runs. Screaming drags. Beautiful scenery. Go fishing for snook, and you get all of the above in one package.

Light tackle inshore anglers consider the snook one of the most sporting species of all to catch. Snook generally range in size from 3 to 15 pounds and catching giants up to 30 pounds is common during summer when the fish spawn around inlets and passes.

Mangrove shorelines on Southwest Florida and passes and inlets on the opposite coast are classic areas to catch snook in the Sunshine State. On both coasts, you can count on finding snook around bridges and piers, grass flats and nearby deep holes.

The Homosassa River, on the Gulf of Mexico side, is considered their northern range. Find then on the Atlantic side from the Florida Keys to the mid-coast around Daytona.

Current, structure and bait. Remember those three key simple needs of a snook, and you will have eliminated a lot of water.

Snook, like a freshwater largemouth bass, are opportunistic predators. They chase after food that requires the least effort. Current makes that job easier.

Current and structure go together because the latter requirement feeds the predator instinct. Snook like to ambush bait, and current breaks make ideal casting targets.

Bait is the given portion of the three-sided equation for catching snook. Find the bait, add the current, an ambush point and you have the perfect setup for snook.

What makes snook fishing so easy, and appealing is live bait is not a requirement. In fact, big splashy topwater baits spark the predator instinct of a snook. So do popper-shaped topwater plugs, glider baits, and wake baits. Fish them slow or fast until determining the mood of the fish.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com