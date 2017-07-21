By

Vacation Locations: Knowledge is Fun Too!

by Amy Lignor

Most children (and adults, too) will either roll their eyes or sigh when, while speaking about vacation locations, the word “learning” just happens to be mentioned. Yes, it is a fact that school trips take all of us during our younger years to everything from museums to libraries to historic locations in order to teach us things we should know. But when thinking about your vacation, you should know that by considering journeying to a particular place that just happens to register high on the historical or educational meter, you could have even more fun.

One of the greatest trips this writer ever had as a child was to Washington, D.C. From the Smithsonian to the monuments…the place was buzzing with activity, cool things to look at, and was so much fun you didn’t even notice all that learning that was being soaked up by your brain as you were having a good time.

So make sure that if you’re looking up beach getaways, you also take the time to look up some truly awesome areas of the U.S. that you and the family can head to, have fun at, and even learn a few things as a bonus to the cool trip.

For those interested in historical battles, taking the family to Fort McHenry (located in Baltimore Harbor) is a whole lot of fun and education rolled into one. This star-shaped Fort has seen it all since its creation in 1794-1805. Famous for the crucial battles it held up against, it also played as the backdrop for an American named Francis Scott Key as he composed what would become the national anthem of the United States: “The Star Spangled Banner.”

In South Dakota, Mount Rushmore is there in all its glory, with a ton of things to do for those who love nature, hiking, sightseeing and more. Those glorious faces of Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt, and Lincoln are certainly a sight to see. Meticulously chiseled, these were four men who not only created the U.S. but changed it under their reigns in government and should not be missed by anyone.

Coming to my favorite, D.C., that Smithsonian Institution is one of the biggest and most amazing creations in the world. Everything from Lincoln’s car where he stood and delivered his famous “Four-Score” speech, to the history of flight, to the technology and amazing inventions that only this country can claim, there is something for everyone to gape at as they learn. But, of course, D.C. has far more for both adults and children in the way of learning and fun.

The massive marble temple that houses the stunning likeness of America’s 16th President, the Lincoln Memorial, is dedicated to one of America’s most beloved presidents and humans. Opened in 1922, this is one that cannot be missed by anyone’s gaze.

From the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to the JeffersonMemorial to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial – there is a list of ‘must-sees’ that only America’s capital can boast. And when it comes to tall structures that mean something to every citizen of this country, The Washington Monument, erected for the first President of the United States, is something to be seen up close and not only on the Internet. Although construction began on this stunning obelisk in 1848, the structure was not actually completed until 1884, due in large part to the years in which the country was fighting the Civil War (1861 – 1865). Today, the 554-foot tall structure (the world’s tallest structure made of stone) stands within Washington D.C.’s National Mall.

Last, but certainly not least (for this article) is that lady that stands for everything this country (once) stood for and should stand for to this day. Given as a gift by the French in 1886, the Statue of Liberty stands 151 feet tall and is considered by most to be the epitome of freedom. Located off the southern tip of Manhattan, with Ellis Island yet another sight to see close by, Lady Liberty to this day greets all ships and vessels entering New York City. Some passengers still have dreams in their minds and hope for better lives in their hearts. Let us hope that remains for a good long time to come.

There are thousands of memorials, structures, forts, and cities that bring about awe – such as Gettysburg, Pennsylvania – that all families should venture to on their summer vacations. Not only will you have fun and make lasting memories, but that extra knowledge never hurts either. Enjoy!

