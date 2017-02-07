Valentine’s Day Specials at The National in Greenwich, February 14

By

Date: February 14, 2017

Time: 5:00 pm

This Valentine’s Day, spend a magical evening with your loved ones enjoying an unforgettable meal at Geoffrey Zakarian’s The National in Greenwich. The National has become a prime dining destination in Greenwich, and nothing says “Happy Valentine’s Day” like wining and dining the one you love.

Beginning at 5:00 PM on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14th, The National will offer special additions to accompany the nightly a la carte menu. Full menu below. To make a reservation, please call The National in Greenwich at (203)-861-6851.

The National in Greenwich: A La Carte Specials

* Black Burgundy Truffles – Available By The Gram, Shaved Table Side (M.P.)

* Yellowtail Hamachi Crudo with Kumquats, Fennel & Nicoise Olive

* Wild Mushroom Tagliatelle with King Trumpet Mushrooms & Black Burgundy Truffles

* Wagyu Flat Iron with Pomme Puree, Cippollini Onions & Red Wine Beef Jus

* 72% Valrhona Chocolate Souffle for Two

The National in Greenwich

376 Greenwich Ave

Greenwich, CT 06830

203-861-6851

http://thenational-ct.com/