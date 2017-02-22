Venetian Carnival at Stamford’s Palace Theatre, March 4 – 5

By

March 04 – March 05, 2017

Elizabeth Mann is a featured performer in Concert halls throughout the United States, Europe and the Far East. She is the principal flutist of the Orchestra of St. Lukes, the St. Lukes Chamber Ensemble and is a member of the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra. She has played Principal flute with the Rotterdam Philharmonic under the baton of Valery Gergiev and performed with the New York Philharmonic. She recently premiered a solo flute piece by Joan Tower, and performed a commissioned concerto by Peter Maxwell Davies with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra.

The Greenwich Choral Society was founded on October 11, 1924. Today, it is led by Music Director and Conductor, Paul F. Mueller. The Greenwich Choral Society is a not-for-profit membership-based organization primarily serving Fairfield (CT) and Westchester (NY) counties, dedicated to excellence in the presentation of choral music.

The chorus has a long history of performing great choral works not only locally but also internationally. The chorus has performed at the Aldeburgh Festival and Greenwich Festival in England to mark the American Bicentennial in 1976. The Choral Society returned to England in 1985, with performances at Aldeburgh, in London, and at various cathedrals. Other summer tours have included trips to the Czech Republic, Spain, Italy and France.

Hours

March, 4th, 2017 at 8 pm

March 5th, 2017 at 3 pm

Stamford’s Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St.

Stamford, CT 06901

(203) 325-4466

https://palacestamford.org/