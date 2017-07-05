Warhol Summer Bash Family Day at Bruce Museum, July 16

By

Date: July 16, 2017

Time: 1:00 pm

Join us for a groovy, good time! Fun, hands-on activities from inspired by the exhibition Spring into Summer with Warhol and Friends!

A rockin’, sixties and seventies-inspired music performance by Little Rockers at 2:00 pm, This 45-minute experience will include musical activities with instruments and movement for a totally unique rock show.

Performance is recommended for ages 2 – 8. Seating limited.

Generously sponsored by Whole Foods.

Bruce Museum

1 Museum Drive

Greenwich, CT 06830-7157

203-869-0376

info@brucemuseum.org

https://brucemuseum.org/