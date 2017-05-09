Water Conservation in a Time of Drought at Audubon Greenwich, May 17

By

Date: May 17, 2017

Time: 6:00 pm

Featuring: Denise Savageau, Town of Greenwich Conservation Director & Twig Holland, Program Coordinator, Aquarion Water Company

Join us for cocktails, conversation, and presentations of the current status of water conservation efforts as approached by Aquarion Water Company and the Town of Greenwich. Attendees are encouraged to contribute appetizers or beverages to share! Desserts provided by Happiness Is…Catering and organic wine tasting provided by The Study Fine Wines & Spirits during cocktails and Q&A session.

This FREE event is presented by Audubon Greenwich, Greenwich Garden Club, Greenfingers Garden Club and Hortulus Garden Club Conservation Committees along with: Greenwich Land Trust, Save the Sound, Greenwich Community Gardens, North Street Pharmacy, and Garden Education Center

To RSVP and to sign up to bring an appetizer or bottle of wine, contact Kim Gregory at: (203) 918-5254 or staglanefarm@yahoo.com.

Audubon Greenwich

613 Riversville Rd

Greenwich, CT 06831

203-869-5272

http://greenwich.audubon.org/