Will LI be #5?

by Amy Lignor

Yes, Super Bowl LI is almost upon us and, as always, the sports “experts” are having a field day when it comes to calling the game: who will win; who will be MVP; heck, there are even odds on whether or not announcer, Joe Buck, will shave. (If you want to bet, that’s the one I’d go for. 10 to 1 odds, people! You could be billionaires if you bet enough and then saw his shiny dimples on television screens across the country.)

You have those souls who believe, wholeheartedly, that the Atlanta Falcons will win. Why is that? Because they get absolutely no press, that’s why. This is a team with a QB who stunned the NFL this year. In fact, it may just be that Matt Ryan lands the MVP award of the entire NFL on February 4th – the night before the game. He shut down the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship which left a great many people sad.

After all, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, also a nominee for League MVP, had been on a stellar run. He was the QB who, after losing four games straight, stated that he and his team were going to “run the table” Which is exactly what they went and did. They were the ones who usurped the Dallas Cowboys in their hometown – a team that most thought would take the whole darn Super Bowl this year. And there were those also upset because they were hoping to see the two coolest QB’s – Brady and Rodgers – go up against each other in a mega-shootout that would have gone down in history. See that? Matt Ryan was again overlooked. The Falcons QB wasn’t even spoken about much until…he buried other NFC would-be victors. Going 11-5 this regular season, his star player – Julio Jones – is one that will have to be stopped for anyone else to even think about taking the Lombardi away from the Falcons next Sunday.

So, what about the AFC? Well…come on. No offense given to the Steelers fans out there, but when the AFC Championship game began there were only a few hopefuls that believed the Steelers could go up against the Patriots and cancel Tom Brady out for another trip to the Super Bowl. If you remember correctly, it seemed to be only Peyton and the Denver Broncos who could do that with what looked like ease.

With Super Bowl LI, we have the number 1 scoring offense up against the number 1 scoring defense. Now we have receivers that can catch almost any throw, running all over the field. And now we have two QB’s that know their jobs and know how to do them very well. So…does Atlanta have a shot? Of course they do. And in some places, on a personal level as well as a professional one.

You see, Tom Brady is on some ‘like’ lists, but for many other fans he is ‘disliked.’ What Brady does have, however, is almost a full-scale belief by all the experts that he has earned the title of best QB to ever play the game. (Joe Montana fans disagree.) If Brady pulls this one out, though, he will stand alone as being the QB who won the most Super Bowl rings during his career. And the way things are looking, it seems that he would hold that post all by himself for a good, long time to come. He is the “old man” in this case scenario, as well. But he also has the ability, and the coach, to make another Super Bowl trophy his own.

In addition, he has the opportunity to challenge (or at least stick his tongue out behind his back) the one, Commissioner Roger Goodell, who may just have to eat a square of humble pie on Super Bowl day. He tossed Brady out for the first four games this season. And even though we say it was because of deflated footballs, it was most definitely not because of that. He wanted to put Brady in his place – let him know that the buck stopped with Goodell and that he, and he alone, made the rules and could have his way no matter what. Well…Goodell won his day in court. Brady may just win his day (for the fifth time) on the field. If that happens, it would be a whole lot of fun to watch. Of course, with Goodell coming out this past week and praising Brady for being one of the best QB’s to ever play the game, it already looks as if he’ll just suck it up, remain boring, and the two will shake hands like the friends they are most certainly not.

In the end, let us just hope this is one Super Bowl where the halftime show and the advertisements are not better than the game. But with Lady Gaga at the helm, we may just be looking forward to another boring battle versus an awesome singer.

But no matter what happens, folks, definitely take the odds on Joe Buck’s shaven or non-shaven face. This game is going to be very close, so at least that’s a bet you’ll have a chance to win.

Source: GIG News