Woodstock Film Festival
2017 Lineup Announcement
Woodstock Film Festival Full Lineup Announcement
- CLOSING NIGHT FILM: Arthur Miller: Writer, directed by Rebecca Miller
- CENTERPIECE FILMS: Last Flying Flag, directed by Richard Linklater & The Square, directed by Ruben Östlund
- MAVERICK AWARD recipient Susan Sarandon
- EXCELLENCE IN ACTING AWARD recipient Bill Pullman
- TRAILBLAZER AWARD recipient Shep Gordon
- SELECT ATTENDEES: Susan Sarandon, Bill Pullman, Shep Gordon, Giancarlo Esposito, Rory Culkin, Griffin Dunne, Lori Singer, Michael Cristofer, Rebecca Miller, William Horberg, Peter Saraf, Lee Aronsohn, Pamela Koffler, Anne Carey, Richard Rowley, Bob Herbert, Jamie Redford, Sam Pollard, Barbara Kopple, Philippe Petit, and many more.
- SPOTLIGHT ON WOMEN IN FILM AND MEDIA will feature 18 female directors who will present their work (a third of the festival’s offerings!) including the World Premiere of Lisa France’s Roll With Me.
- LGBTQ FOCUS will highlight 6 beautiful films, including the East Coast Premiere of Becks, a film directed by Elizabeth Rohrbaugh and Daniel Powell.
- WORLD CINEMA with a special focus on Dutch Cinema, presenting 10 international feature films, including the US Premiere of Waterboys, directed by Robert Jan Westdijk.
- FOCUS ON MUSIC will spotlight films featuring music of diverse genres, including the New York Premiere of Michael Berry’s subway musical, Stuck, featuring performances by Giancarlo Esposito, Ashanti and others.
- EXPOSURE programming focuses on films that explore and challenge social, political and environmental themes, such as the New York Premiere of Jamie Redford’s Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution.
-
FILMS OF THE HUDSON VALLEY highlight local ties via locations, filmmakers, and/or actors from this creative hub, including The Strange Ones, directed by Christopher Radcliff and Lauren Wolkstein.“This year’s lineup is one that challenges our creative and intellectual boundaries and brings important social issues into focus, both locally and globally…. In today’s political climate it is particularly important to celebrate our differences and find our commonalities. This year’s participating filmmakers have gone above and beyond in capturing diverse moments of humanity that personify fierce independence.” – Meira Blaustein, Woodstock Film Festival’s co-founder & executive director