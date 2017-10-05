By

Woodstock Film Festival

2017 Lineup Announcement

Woodstock Film Festival Full Lineup Announcement

Susan Sarandon, the 2017 Excellence in Acting Award to actor Bill Pullman, and the 2017 Trailblazer Award to legendary music manager, film producer and culinary arts visionary Shep Gordon on Saturday, October 14th , at the Woodstock Film Festival’s Maverick Awards Ceremony at Backstage Studio Productions in Kingston, NY. The festival will be presenting the honorary Maverick Award to renowned actor, producer and activistthe 2017 Excellence in Acting Award to actor, andthe 2017 Trailblazer Award tolegendary music manager, film producer and culinary arts visionaryon, at the Woodstock Film Festival’s Maverick Awards Ceremony at Backstage Studio Productions in Kingston, NY.

Hailed as “A true American Maverick Among Fests” and named among the top 50 film festivals worldwide, the Woodstock Film Festival premieres exceptional films, hosts the most talented emerging and established professionals in the movie industry; presents A-list concerts, panels and parties, and creates stimulating, innovative programming year-round.

Some films in this year’s line-up include LAST FLAG FLYING by Academy Award nominee Richard Linklater and starring Bryan Cranston, Steve Carell and Laurence Fishburne, GIGI GORGEOUS: THE STORY OF EVERYTHING by two time Academy Award winning documentary filmmaker Barbara Kopple, THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award winning actor JK Simmons and Julie Delpy, SUBMISSION starring Stanley Tucci and Kyra Sedgwick, STUCK starring BETTER CALL SAUL and BREAKING BAD’s Giancarlo Esposito and Ashanti, and LIGHT OF THE MOON starring BROOKLYN NINE-NINE’s Stephanie Beatriz, among many other feature length and short films. Many of our entries are North American and East Coast premieres! The festival presents the best films selected from over 2,000 entries from around the globe. Countries represented in this year’s films are France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and the USA. A majority of the films in the lineup will be screened with the filmmakers and cast/subjects in attendance.

Select highlights of this year’s festival include: CLOSING NIGHT FILM: Arthur Miller: Writer, directed by Rebecca Miller

recipient SELECT ATTENDEES: Susan Sarandon, Bill Pullman, Shep Gordon, Giancarlo Esposito, Rory Culkin, Griffin Dunne, Lori Singer, Michael Cristofer, Rebecca Miller, William Horberg, Peter Saraf, Lee Aronsohn, Pamela Koffler, Anne Carey, Richard Rowley, Bob Herbert, Jamie Redford, Sam Pollard, Barbara Kopple, Philippe Petit, and many more.

About WFF Co-founder / Executive Director Meira Blaustein: