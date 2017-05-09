By

Would Curry Versus James be the Ultimate NBA Championship?

By Amy Lignor

Yes…there are questions, quite a lot of them this year when it comes to “Who will take it all in the end?” But the most talked about continues to be whether or not LeBron James will reach his 5th straight finals, and, if he does, could Stephen Curry finally top a spectacular season with the Warriors by beating the ultimate LeBron and his Cavaliers and taking home the championship?

According to SI, the championship will be all about the Cleveland Cavs meeting up with the Golden State Warriors – pitting these two ‘best of the best’ players against each other. However, unlike a great deal of polls going on out there, SI has decided that Golden State WILL cap off this season by granting Curry the championship and allowing him to beat “The Man” everyone continues to cheer for.

So…what do you think?

People seem to forget that as of right this minute, there are other teams in this ‘hunt,’ although most have stated that the Raptors are already gone. Although the Cavaliers will play the Raptors again at 3:30 p.m. today (March 7, 2017), the Cavs and LeBron have had little competition thus far. Cleveland leads this series 3-0 and LeBron is definitely going for the sweep.

The Raptors were literally destroyed by the Cavs in the first two match-ups in this Eastern Conference semifinal series. They won the first two games by a total of 33 points, yet the funny thing was, the games didn’t even ‘feel’ close. Even the people in the arena didn’t seem to be shocked by the outcomes. In Game 3, at least the Raptors changed their tact, showing that they indeed did have the people with talent who could at least stand up and fight against the big name of the NBA. Unfortunately, even with the fight, Cleveland came away with a win. So…would it be all that shocking if the Cavs did sweep and move on to the next? Nope. Not a bit. In fact, that’s what most lovers and haters of LeBron are expecting. Even the haters would be happy if he kept winning…until, that is, he stepped on the court with Curry and Golden State.

There are even more in the playoffs, however. The Celtics are up 2-1 in their series and visit the Wizards tonight at 6:30 p.m. And the Spurs, who lead their series also 2-1, play at the Rockets tonight at 9:00 p.m.

These other names are being swept under the carpet and barely spoken about on all sports shows and in the headlines, however, because only two names are taking the spotlight this year. If this NBA Championship does not have LeBron standing tall against Stephen Curry and Golden State it will actually be a huge letdown for basketball fans across the country. They’ve waited for this one. The sentimental/emotional value is on LeBron’s side. But Curry is dying to prove himself. He has already proven he is among the best and will be placed in the Hall of Fame because of his style and talent. But the biggest award for him would be to raise the trophy with his team while LeBron and the Cavaliers walk off the court.

We shall just have to wait and see…

Source: GIG News