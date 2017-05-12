By

Yamaha F90 Outboard Named One of Boating Industry®’s 2017 Top Products

THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR FOR RECOGNITION FOR YAMAHA OUTBOARDS

Yamaha Marine Group announced today that its new F90 outboard has been named one of Boating Industry’s® 2017 Top Products. The publication’s fourth annual Top Products list was published in the May edition of Boating Industry®magazine. This is the third consecutive year that Yamaha Outboards has made the list.

“This year, we’ve selected 50 of the best new or updated products and services for the marine industry, ranging from accessories to boats to engines and more,” said Boating Industry® editor in chief Jonathan Sweet. “To be eligible, products had to have been introduced or significantly updated since January 2016. From hundreds of nominations, the top products stood out for impact on the industry, innovation and how they advance their product category – or create a new segment.”

“We are honored that the F90 has been recognized amongst Boating Industry’s®Top Products for 2017,” said Dale Barnes, Division Manager, Marketing, Yamaha Marine Group. “The all-new F90 leads its class in torque and acceleration, and the improvements made to this outboard make it a great choice for a variety of boats.”

The new F90 employs a single overhead camshaft to drive four valves per cylinder, which saves weight while increasing volumetric efficiency – and makes more power. Weighing in at 353 pounds, the F90 is thirteen pounds lighter than its predecessor and displaces 1.8 liters versus 1.6 liters.

The F90 is not just quicker, it’s also quieter, which means a better boating and fishing experience for consumers. The outboard can be paired with several Yamaha propellers with the exclusive Shift Dampener System™ (SDS™), including Talon® (GP and Pontoon), for even greater quiet and comfort.

The F90 is compatible with Yamaha’s Variable Trolling RPM Switch

(VTS®) for slow trolling and better fishing. It can be rigged for use with Yamaha’s award-winning multifunction tiller handle, and features improved charging, with 35 amps of power over the previous 25 amps. The F90 is also compatible with Yamaha’s Command Link® 6Y8 and 6YC digital gauges, as well as Yamaha’s Y-COP®, for increased theft protection and security.

Yamaha Marine products are marketed throughout the United States and around the world. Yamaha Marine Group, based in Kennesaw, Ga., supports its 2,000 U.S. dealers and boat builders with marketing, training and parts for Yamaha’s full line of products and strives to be the industry leader in reliability, technology and customer service. Yamaha Marine is the only outboard brand to have earned NMMA®’s C.S.I. Customer Satisfaction Index award every year since its inception. Visit www.yamahaoutboards.com.

This document contains many of Yamaha’s valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only and are not intended to be an endorsement.

Original Source: Yamaha Outboards.com