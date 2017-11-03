Yamaha Marine Donates F300 Outboard to Center for Coastal Studies

REPOWERS WHALE DISENTANGLEMENT VESSEL USED FOR RESEARCH AND RESCUE PROGRAMS IN CAPE COD BAY

The Center for Coastal Studies focuses on humpback whale science, conservation and stewardship, as well as right whales, one of the world’s most endangered large whales (current population is around 500). The organization also heads the Marine Animal Entanglement Response program, which helps to disentangle protected marine species along the east coast, as well as educate responders around the world.

“North Atlantic right whales have returned to Cape Cod Bay in record numbers this year, and the donation of these outboards comes at a critical time. Disentangling wild marine animals at sea is a daunting task, and Yamaha has already made the task that much easier,” said Scott Landry, Director of the Marine Animal Entanglement Response team. “Throughout the year the team will be called out to help right, humpback, fin and minke whales, as well as leatherback sea turtles, which have been caught in fishing gear and marine debris. The reliability and efficiency of Yamaha engines will give our team peace of mind far from shore and under difficult circumstances.”

“We are pleased to support the Center for Coastal Studies in its disentanglement efforts at this particular time as the number of marine mammals rises in Cape Cod Bay. Yamaha Marine holds steadfast to principles of conservation and stewardship of all marine resources, as codified in our Code of Ethics,” said Martin Peters, Senior Manager, Communications. “The Center joins our other efforts in promoting conservation at organizations such as OCEARCH®, Pacific Marine Mammal Center®, National Aquarium® and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium®.”

About Center for Coastal Studies: The Center conducts scientific research with emphasis on marine mammals of the western North Atlantic and on the coastal and marine habitats and resources of the Gulf of Maine; promotes stewardship of coastal and marine ecosystems; conducts educational activities and provides educational resources that encourage the responsible use and conservation of coastal and marine ecosystems, and collaborates with other institutions and individuals whenever possible to advance the Center’s mission.

