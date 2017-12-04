By

Yamaha Marine Wins 2017 Platinum MarCom Award for YamahaOutboards.com

Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) honored Yamaha Marine Group with a 2017 MarCom Platinum Award in the digital media category for the newly launched website YamahaOutboards.com. Judges reviewed more than 6,000 entries before selecting the 2017 winners.

“Yamaha Marine is honored to receive the 2017 MarCom Award for digital media. When we set out to redesign the new site, we wanted the look and feel to be more lifestyle driven, conveying the joy of boating,” said Frank Wilhelm, Advertising Manager, Yamaha Marine Group. “The site has easy access to information about our outboards, dealers and performance bulletins. We are pleased to be recognized by AMCP, and we look forward to adding more user-friendly features to the site in the future.”

YamahaOutboards.com leverages technology to work harder for site visitors. New features include smarter Performance Bulletin and Dealer Locator sections; an all-new modular design with improved content flow; desktop, tablet and mobile device compatibility and responsiveness; and a simpler, more visually driven navigation to reach desired content in fewer clicks. The site’s navigation was designed after careful analysis of the most visited pages from the previous website, ensuring the design is effective and easier to navigate for all users.

The MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work and generosity of industry professionals. MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital and web professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs provides judges and rewards outstanding achievement and services to the community.

Yamaha Marine products are marketed throughout the United States and around the world. Yamaha Marine Group, based in Kennesaw, Ga., supports its 2,000 U.S. dealers and boat builders with marketing, training, and parts for Yamaha’s full line of products and strives to be the industry leader in reliability, technology and customer service. Yamaha Marine is the only outboard brand to have earned NMMA®’s C.S.I. Customer Satisfaction Index award every year since its inception. Visit www.YamahaOutboards.com.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com