Yamaha Outboards Upgraded Website Packed with Features

By Craig Lamb

Visit the newly improved Yamaha Outboards website at yamahaoutboards.com and find everything you could possibly need, from performance bulletins and owner manuals to engine comparisons and maintenance tips.

The new design features a clean background with bold graphics that make clicking from the home page to desired content and resources fast and simple. Here are highlights of some key new features.

Find the categories of Outboards, Rigging, Propellers, Owner Resources and Maintenance in an easily findable navigation bar extending across the home page. Click on a category, and a drop-down menu instantly appears.

You can use the Engine Comparison tool to research the outboard models. The same idea applies to the dropdown menu for Propellers. You can see the selection or use the Prop Selector to match up the best prop by use.

The Owner Resources dropdown menu is loaded with features that are functional and practical for important outboard needs. Hundreds of Performance Bulletins provide in-depth information on specific brands and models of boats. The details show how those boats performed with specific Yamaha Outboards.

The Maintenance menu has everything the Yamaha owner needs for keeping an outboard in tip-top running condition for years to come. Maintenance Matters®. Over a dozen topics are covered, such as DIY tips for Corrosion Prevention and Fuel & Filter System. Some sections even have helpful videos.

With Yamaha dealers located all over the country, the chore of finding the nearest and best for you can be a challenge. That challenge is solved using the Dealer locator tool. All it takes is entering a zip code to find the details of a dealership on a map.

Boat shows, demo rides and tours, and tournaments are a big part of the year-round events for Yamaha Outboards. You can find out when and where any of those are planned for by using the Events locator tool.

Yamaha Outboards sponsors some of the nation’s top bass pros. Find out about a favorite pro and more in the Newsroom section. Check out the special feature on Brandon Palaniuk, who recently earned the title of Toyota® Bassmaster® Angler of the Year.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com