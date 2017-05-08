By

Yamaha’s Helm Master Takes Guesswork, Stress Out of Docking

By Craig Lamb

Seasoned boaters know all too well the nuances of maneuvering a big boat in tight spaces. Running longer distances, handling big waves, and more room and storage for gear and passengers are advantages of a big boat.

What’s not so great about boats powered by multiple outboards is when it comes time to return to the dock. Maneuvering the big boat into tight spaces, and into waves and current, takes years of experience. Unless you are a seasoned boat captain that is not an option, at least for the average boater.

Those challenges—and the stress and intimidation that comes with docking a boat at the marina—are no more thanks to Yamaha’s Helm Master. What is more, the system and technology can even put more fish on your line.

Helm Master, Yamaha’s first fully integrated boat control system, makes you a seasoned helmsman with the touch of a button and twist of a joystick. Simply move the joystick in the direction you want the boat to go. Helm Master does the rest. Forward, reverse, sideways or pivot the boat on its axis.

Helm Master works using Real Time Response. The force exerted by the outboards mirrors the input by the operator on the joystick. A light push or gentle twist of the joystick delivers a slower paced movement with minimal thrust. More joystick movement is translated into greater thrust and direction of motion of the boat.

Wind and waves are no match for Helm Master. Select High Mode and the result is more RPM for even more power. There is no need for a bow thruster.

Helm Master makes docking easier and less stressful due to its position at the center axis of the boat. Traditional steering systems place the axis point at the transom. Like the name implies, the axis position is at the helm of the Helm Master system. As a result, you get more precise control and faster response time of the outboards.

Not every boat has the same helm axis. Yamaha engineers worked directly with participating boat builders to tailor the system to the hull on select models. The result is navigation that is precision tuned to each boat and very pilot-centric.

A new, fishing-centric feature is now part of Helm Master, and as a result, you can use it to stay on fishing areas more accurately. You can do that with the touch of a switch, just like docking the boat.

The feature is called Helm Master Set Point, a new suite of control modes that utilize pinpoint GPS technology. The system allows you to pick up a point, a heading, or both. Helm Master’s GPS navigation feature and automation keeps the boat in that position. Get to where you are going, stay in position, and go fishing.

Set Point has three unique modes. Using Stay Point the boat holds a position and heading. Stay in position while kite fishing, setting a drift with the wind or current using the Drift Point Mode. Fish Point allows setting a fishing position using low power to prevent spooking a fish.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com