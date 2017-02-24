By

Yamaha’s new F25

By Craig Lamb

Today’s hot angling trend toward fishing skinny inshore backwaters with lightweight tackle just got a lift from Yamaha. Meet the all-new F25. This updated 25 horsepower outboard is the ticket to accessing remote fishing spots like never before.

The reason is weight, and that translates to unparalleled portability and performance in a midrange outboard. Weighing less than 126 pounds and easy to grip, store and transport, the F25 is the perfect match for today’s lightweight inflatable boats.

The F25 is one of the lightest 25 horsepower available. Two stroke or four stroke. What is more, this outboard is packed with impressive firsts and features that take midrange portability to a new level.

Improved, built-in carry handles, a resting pad on two sides for more protected storage options and the outboard’s overall compact profile and lighter weight. Add it all up, and this outboard can be easily transported in a vehicle. As a result, you can access more skinny water than ever before for new fishing opportunities.

Lightweight means easy to carry and easier to start. Take a seat, and with a one-handed pull, the F25 easily comes to life. You also have the option of adding an electric start kit for even more convenience.

Easy starts come from Yamaha’s Electronic Fuel Injection that is standard on the F25. Best of all, Yamaha’s EFI is battery-less for minimal effort with manual starting. No battery also means less weight.

Grab the tiller handle (available in short and long models) and feel the new ergonomics that make gripping more comfortable and better control with wet hands. The three-position tiller handle locks firmly into place for safer, easier handling. Speaking of handling, boats are easier to maneuver in tight turns at the dock or through cramped fishing spots with a 45-degree steering angle.

For trolling the Variable, Trolling Switch is another first for a midrange outboard. With VTS® you can troll slower than standard in-gear idle for better fishing. Take control of the VTS using the multi-function tiller handle or through Yamaha’s Command Link Plus®. Using Command Link®, anglers can adjust trolling speed from 750 to 1050 RPM in 50 RPM increments. The result is more lure control and precise presentations to keep baits in the strike zone, longer, when fishing cuts, canals, and inlets.

The F25 is packed with performance features like you find in heavier, higher range horsepower outboards. Yamaha’s EFI means smoother running, greater fuel efficiency, and leading acceleration in class. To keep weight down and efficiency up, the F25 uses an all-new twin cylinder design with a single overhead camshaft. It’s quiet, clean and keeps with the overall idea behind making the F25 the lightest around.

For saltwater anglers and boaters needing a midrange outboard for a skiff, the F25 delivers all of the above portability and performance with Yamaha’s class-leading corrosion protection. The F25—and all Yamaha midranges—feature the exclusive Ultimate Corrosion Protection System. That pairs Yamaha’s exclusive industry-leading corrosion resistant base materials with a proprietary five-layer paint process. Yamaha also placed sacrificial anodes in and around the powerhead, drawing corrosion away from vital engine parts.

Easy to transport, start and handle. That equates to lower operating costs, longer lasting parts, and better fishing. What more could you ask for in a midrange outboard? Visit Yamaha Outboards.com Today!

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com